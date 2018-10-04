Martellus Bennett to Kanye, 'Don't Drag Kaepernick Into Your Sh*thole'

Martellus Bennett Hey, Kanye ... 'Don't Drag Kaep Into Your Sh*thole'

Martellus Bennett wants Kanye West to keep Colin Kaepernick's name out his mouth -- saying, "Why you trying to drag everybody else down into your sh*t hole?"

The ex-NFL star was at LAX rocking some Yeezy combat boots -- so, we had to ask if it was a show of support for the rapper who's been getting criticism for his support of Donald Trump.

Turns out, Marty B is anti-Kanye -- but he ain't about to light his shoes on fire.

Instead, Bennett says he simply won't buy another pair.

As for Kaepernick, we asked MB is he thinks Colin should take Ye up on his offer to meet with President Trump to hash out their differences.

Again, Marty was against the idea -- telling Kanye, "Don't try to drag other people in to make yourself feel like you're correct."

"Don't try to bring public figures who fight for black rights to help you and the foolishness that you're doing."

But what about the spirit of reaching across the aisle?

"You wanna reach across the aisle to grab a bear? Or should you reach across the aisle to grab some greatness?"

"You don't reach across the aisle to pick up sh*t. I hate picking up sh*t with my doggy bags."