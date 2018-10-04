Suge Knight Sentencing Final Death Stare Before Prison

Suge Knight Glares at Courtroom Gallery as He's Officially Sentenced

Breaking News

Suge Knight gave everyone in court -- including his victim's family members -- something to remember him by ... one last steely glare as he was officially sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The ex-music mogul was in the L.A. courtroom Thursday morning to hear Terry Carter's family read their victims impact statements. Suge sat quietly through the hearing, but when it was all said and done ... the judge gave him a few instructions and then it was time to say goodbye.

Before he was walked out in shackles, Suge turned to the gallery and stared for an uncomfortable number of seconds ... and then he was gone.

Knight will be held in L.A. County Jail until he's transported to a state prison. We don't know yet which one he'll be calling home.

TMZ broke the story ... Suge struck a plea deal last month with prosecutors, agreeing to a 28-year prison sentence, while getting credit for time served. Due to prison overcrowding, he could be out in a little more than 10 years.

He's been in jail awaiting trial for around 3 1/2 years ... ever since he was arrested in 2015 for fatally driving over Carter.