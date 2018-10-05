Cardi B Check Out My New Lambo!!! Offset's the Best Hubby

Cardi B Details Sneaky Way Offset Surprised Her with a New Lamborghini

Cardi B's night went from 0 to 100 when she discovered Offset surprised her with a brand new Lamborghini ... and the story behind it is worth more to them than the luxury ride's price tag.

Cardi can't stop gushing over her husband's romantic and sneaky gesture ... revealing the great lengths Offset went to in order to pull off the surprise. You just gotta watch the video to hear her explain it ... as only she can.

Long (love) story short -- Offset duped Cardi into thinking he was having a health emergency, and then played it off for a few hours before coming clean with the brand new whip.

The Lambo Urus, which has a starting cost of $200,000, looks like the perfect family car for CB, Offset and Kulture.

Now, if only Cardi could drive ...