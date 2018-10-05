Justin Bieber Impostor Sentenced to Years in Prison ... For Luring and Forcing Fan to Send Nudes

Justin Bieber Impostor Sentenced to 44 Months Prison for Child Porn

The man who pretended to be Justin Bieber, trolling the Internet looking for the singer's fans and strong-armed one of them to send nudes, will spend some serious time behind bars.

TMZ broke the story ... Bryan Asrary was arrested back in 2017 after police determined he forced a 9-year-old girl to send him naked photos in 2014. Asrary allegedly found the girl through Bieber's Instagram page, sent her a message saying he could arrange a meeting with the singer ... and then later posed as Bieber himself.

Asrary -- posing as Bieber -- told the girl to send him naked photos and threatened to hurt her if she didn't comply ... the girl sent photos and a video.

On Friday, Asrary was sentenced to 44 months in state prison after pleading no contest to two counts of child porn charges and two counts of contacting a minor to commit a felony.