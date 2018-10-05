Milwaukee Brewers Fan Gets Kidney Donor After Stadium Pic Goes Viral

Here's your feel-good story for Friday afternoon ... a Milwaukee Brewers fan just had HIS LIFE SAVED and it's all because he put his need for help on a t-shirt and wore it to a game.

The man's name is Lenny Zweig -- a 43-year-old father of 3 -- who became so desperate for a kidney transplant after falling ill several years ago ... he took his plight on a t-shirt and wore it to a Brewers game last spring.

A fellow Milwaukee fan spotted the shirt -- which had Lenny's contact info and blood type listed on the back -- at Miller Park and threw a pic of them on social media.

The picture went viral ... and fast forward to Thursday -- Lenny announced that all the noise his shirts made had resulted in a donor!!!

"I’d like to thank this person for all she is doing for me and the gift of life she is willing to share," Lenny shared on his Facebook page.

If you're thinking Lenny is going to take the donor out and buy her a beer (least he could do right??), he can't because, of course, the donor is anonymous.

"In this situation, I do not know who my donor is. It is hard to thank people you don’t know, and you aren’t sure if they are even reading but I am so truly grateful."

For anyone who says sports doesn't matter ... here's why you're wrong.