Justin Bieber Planting L.A. Roots Again with $100k Monthly Rental

Justin Bieber has commitment issues ... when it comes to buying a crib in L.A. 'cause we've learned he's chosen the renter's life, at least for now.

Sources tell TMZ ... Justin just signed a lease to rent a nearly 6,000 square foot crib in the San Fernando Valley, and it wasn't cheap -- he'll shell out nearly $100k per month.

We're told Justin's sorta kinda stuck between a rock and a hard place -- he doesn't wanna live in a ritzy hotel anymore, but he's not exactly ready to plunk down a ton of cash to buy a place in L.A.

We're told Justin wanted to have a steady place to live when he's in Tinseltown with his new wife (sorry, God) Hailey Baldwin. As far as the crib goes ... the 4 bedroom, 7 bathroom Mediterranean-style house is newly renovated and it features lake-front views.

Justin and lake views ... it's kinda his thing.