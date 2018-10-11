Fleetwood Mac Lindsey Buckingham Sues Bandmates After 86ing Him from Tour

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Sues Band for Cutting Him from Tour

Lindsey Buckingham ﻿is done waiting for Fleetwood Mac to cough up money he says he's owed ... so the former lead guitarist for the group is suing his old bandmates for dropping him and, more importantly, not paying him.

In the suit, Lindsey says he and the rest of the legendary band signed a deal with Live Nation for a 60-show tour over 2 years. They were reportedly supposed to make about $14 million each.

As we reported, though, Lindsey was kicked out before the band started its North American tour. Remember, Mac classics like "Go Your Own Way" and "Don't Stop" are largely Lindsey jams ... with him singing the lead and playing lead guitar.

But, Lindsey's issue isn't sentimental ... it's financial. He tells TMZ ... "Over the last eight months, our many efforts to come to an agreement have unfortunately proved elusive. I’m looking forward to closure, and will always remain proud of all that we created, and what that legacy represents."

Lindsey is suing the band and each individual member for breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty. Translation: You guys owe me money, and it's time to pay.

Mick Fleetwood made it clear to us back in May, Lindsey is not welcome back. He's been replaced on the tour by Mike Campbell from Tom Petty's Heartbreakers and Neil Finn from Crowded House.