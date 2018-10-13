Kanye West Back on Twitter ... Preaching About 'Mind Control'

Kanye West Returns to Twitter with Live Video Rant About 'Mind Control'

Kanye West took a break from family time in Africa to get in touch with the world via social media once again, and his purpose was to speak out against mind control ... and oddly, social media.

Ye returned to Twitter Saturday afternoon after going dark last week, and live streamed himself from Africa, talking to the camera while constantly rubbing his forehead ... appearing to be deep in thought and focused on his words.

But ... as he even admits ... he also seems sleep deprived.

Kanye captioned his vid "Mind control," and started off by railing at social media and discussing how he's hurt by people trying to tell him what to do. He says it feels like they are trying to touch his brain ... and he hates it.

He adds to his social media bashing by saying it told us all Hillary Clinton was going to win the presidency, and claims social media falsely wants you to believe people don't like him when in fact ... "Everybody loves Ye!!"

There's more -- a lot more -- including Kanye declaring "I am the best living recording artist," boasting about his IQ and assuring us all he's not crazy ... he just needs some sleep.

Get some sleep, Kanye.