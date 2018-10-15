La La Anthony Still 'Figuring Out' Things w/ Melo ... After '17 Separation

La La Anthony Still 'Figuring Out' Relationship with Carmelo After 2017 Separation

Breaking News

Don't stick a fork in La La and Carmelo Anthony just yet ... 'cause the actress says the couple is trying to figure things out after separating in 2017.

We broke the story ... La La and the NBA superstar started living separately after going through a rough patch last year -- but neither side ever filed divorce papers.

When asked about their status on Saturday, La La revealed it's not totally over for the couple of 15 years ... and their focus is on their 11-year-old son.

“We’re good. I mean ... we’ve been together for a really long time, so we’re figuring out how to make it work for what is best for Kiyan and what is best for us," she told People.

The two have hung out in public several times over the past year -- most recently teaming up to support the family of a 15-year-old boy who was murdered in New York.

There are also reports the couple was packin' on some heavy PDA at an event over the weekend ... so that's a good sign for their marriage.