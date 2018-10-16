Rob Lowe, Will Ferrell Hey, Kike Hernandez ... How's this For Energy?

The Celebrity Dodgers Fans Who Let Down Kike Hernandez Photo Gallery

Breaking News

Here they are ... the celebrity Dodger fans who attended Monday's NLCS playoff game -- and were part of the lethargic crowd that Kike Hernandez is partially blaming for the loss.

WHAT THE HELL, ROB LOWE!?!

In case you haven't heard, Kike was quoted after the game saying the lack of energy in the stadium affected the play on the field.

"We had no energy. The stadium had no energy. The fans had no energy," Kike said after the 4-0 shutout loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Overall, it was a pretty bad game for everybody who calls themselves Dodgers.”

So, we decided to see who was in the crowd that night ... and it seems like Mario Lopez, Rebel Wilson, Danny Trejo and Will Ferrell have some serious 'splaining to do.

The Dodgers host the Brewers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday -- SO, CHUG SOME RED BULL AND COFFEE AND GET BACK OUT THERE!!!