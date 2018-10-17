Soccer Star Arturo Vidal Convicted In Nightclub Attack Smashed Man With Vodka Bottle

Chilean soccer superstar Arturo Vidal -- one of the best players in the world -- has been convicted in a 2017 nightclub attack in Germany where officials say he cracked a dude in the head with a vodka bottle.

Vidal -- who currently plays for Barcelona -- was ordered to appear in court on Wednesday to face an aggravated battery charge for the incident at Crown's Club, back when Vidal was playing for Bayern Munich.

Officials say the 31-year-old grabbed a 3-LITER BOTTLE and smashed another clubgoer during the night in question -- reportedly opening up a gash in the victim's head and causing a traumatic brain injury.

The entire fight was reportedly captured on surveillance video.

Officials say Vidal's half-brother, Sandrino, was also involved in the attack.

Both men were ordered to appear in a Munich court on Wednesday -- but didn't show up.

Vidal was in Mexico playing for Chile in an international friendly match, so he and his bro were convicted in absentia, according to reports out of Germany.

Vidal was ordered to pay $923,000 in fines. Sandrino got a $20k fine and Vidal's father-in-law (who was also there) was fined $41,000.

Seems like a good deal for Vidal who was facing up to 10 years in prison.

The two reportedly have two weeks to appeal the fines.