Cardi B's Team Locked in Battle Over New Single's Lyrics About Nicki Minaj

Cardi B New Music Takes Aim at Nicki Minaj ... Cardi's Team is Split

EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B's team is locked in a private battle over her upcoming music ... specifically, whether Cardi should take shots at Nicki Minaj on the track.

Sources close to Cardi tell us the rapper has already recorded some new stuff, and the lyrics take some serious jabs at Nicki. We're told her team is divided ... some think the Nicki disses should be 86'd. Those people in Cardi's camp feel the lyrics would actually benefit Nicki by putting the spotlight on her.

Cardi's team believes she's already eclipsed Nicki, and the best strategy is just ignoring her.

As for Cardi's feelings -- she's always included her real-life drama in her raps, so she thinks keeping the lyrics in is the only way to keep it real.

TMZ broke the story -- Cardi attacked Minaj at a NYFW party last month -- launching a shoe at Nicki and leaving the party with a big lump on her forehead after a scuffle.

The two have not come face-to-face since the incident.