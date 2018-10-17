Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin House Hunting at Demi's Old Crib ... Where She Suffered OD

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin House Hunt at Demi Lovato's OD Pad

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear ready to become L.A. homeowners -- but one of the houses they're checking out has some ominous vibes ... 'cause it's the one in which Demi Lovato nearly died.

The newlyweds were seen leaving Demi's old Hollywood Hills home Wednesday in a black SUV, with Hailey behind the wheel and JB riding shotgun.

This is the property where Demi overdosed earlier this year -- which she put on the market last month. You'll recall, she's currently in rehab and we've seen her out and about.

The home is listed right around $10 million with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 5,546 square feet. Pricey, but considering JB is plunking down $100k/month on a new rental he just snapped up in the valley, it ain't so bad.

Unclear if the two were aware the pad was Demi's ... but might make for some weird stories in the future.