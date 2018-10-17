Shareef O'Neal Still Focused On NBA After Heart Issue, But I Love Fashion Too

Shareef O'Neal Focused On NBA After Heart Issue ... But I Love Fashion Too

UCLA hoops star Shareef O'Neal says, despite being sidelined this season with a heart issue, he's still 100% committed to his dream of going to the NBA ... but admits he also has FASHION on the brain.

We broke the story ... Shaq and Shaunie's son was diagnosed with an issue that will require open heart surgery putting a halt to his hoops career, but according to O'Neal, not a stop at all.

"Basketball is still my main focus," O'Neal said when we got him out in L.A.

But, it's far from his ONLY focus ... because the 6'10" highlight machine says he's gonna use his time away from the court to build his skills in another area he loves.

"The NBA is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, but this is the opportunity to try to find other things if so. I mean, I've been doing a lot of stuff with fashion lately."

Shareef says he gets a lot of inspiration from his big brother Myles, who's making his name as a big-time model. As far as his dad's foray into the clothing world, not as much.

"I'm looking more for a higher-end fashion, I know how his mindset works."

Shout out to Shaquille O'Neal XLG Big & Tall Men's Clothing ... no shade from us.