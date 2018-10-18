'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman Calls Roseanne's Absence Bittersweet

'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman Doing This without Roseanne is 'Bittersweet'

Roseanne Barr's TV son, Michael Fishman, has strong feelings about the show carrying on without it's former namesake.

We got Michael -- who plays D.J. Conner on "The Conners" -- outside NBC Studios in NYC and asked him what it was like not having his TV mom in the premiere of 'TC.' Remember, Roseanne had a huge part in helping him land the role when he was just 6 -- so, it's no surprise he's got a soft spot for her.

As you know by now, Roseanne was killed off the show by an opioid overdose in this week's premiere --a move she's pissed about -- but doesn't sound like Michael has any hard feelings toward her.

He also told us why he thinks ratings were not as high Wednesday as when the short-lived "Roseanne" reboot premiered earlier this year (10.5 million vs. 18.2 million).

Bottom line? Mike's not panicking.