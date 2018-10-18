'NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick 'Bye Bye Bye' to All My Dignity ... Tutu Karaoke for 47th Bday

'NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Sings 'Bye Bye Bye' in Tutu for 47th Birthday

EXCLUSIVE

'NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick took it all the way back to 2000 for his 47th birthday -- and then he took it even further by doing it in a tutu and a sash.

The ex-boy band member celebrated the big 4-7 Wednesday at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville in what appeared to be a bachelorette-themed bash -- which was chock-full of no-shame ballerina birthday girl fashion, and 'NSYNC karaoke hits.

Chris was singing his iconic single, "Bye Bye Bye," all while decked out in a pink tutu and a red sash. He had at least a couple hardcore fans there ... the lady holding the beer in the "front row" seemed to be all about the trip down memory lane.

One silver lining here ... Chris hasn't missed a step in his old routine! At least when it comes to lyrics, anyway. His dance steps could use a little tightening up.