Karlie Kloss Marries Jared Kushner's Bro

Model Karlie Kloss Marries Jared Kushner's Brother, Joshua

Breaking News

Model Karlie Kloss is officially off the market ... she tied the knot with Jared Kushner's baby brother, Joshua.

The face of Estée Lauder and Adidas married Joshua on Thursday, less than 3 months after announcing their engagement ... and they had a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York. The 26-year-old model and 33-year-old entrepreneur started dating way back in 2012.

Mazel tov!

Holiday dinners are gonna be interesting -- Karlie and Joshua broke family ranks earlier this year when they attended the March for Our Lives in D.C.

Still, Ivanka Trump and Jared reportedly attended the wedding.

Although Karlie was vocal about voting for Hillary Clinton -- Ivanka gushed on social media about Karlie joining the family after the engagement news .