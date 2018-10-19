Kendall Jenner Gets New Restraining Order Against New Alleged Stalker

Kendall Jenner Gets New Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

11:40 AM PT -- According to Kendall's declaration -- obtained by TMZ -- she was home Tuesday when Ford rang her doorbell at 6:30 AM. Kendall states, "The fact that he has continued to come to my home -- despite all of my efforts to get him to stop -- scares me." Jenner claims Ford has showed up at her home 4 times in the last 3 months.

Kendall says because of Ford's "repeated stalking," she's suffering from emotional distress.

Ford's been ordered by the judge to stay 100 yards away from Kendall and her home. Kendall Jenner isn't taking any chances on her latest obsessed fan after he made his way onto her property -- 3 times already -- 'cause she just got a restraining order against him.

Kendall filed for and got a temporary restraining order Friday against 37-year-old Canadian citizen John Ford, who was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold earlier this week.

We broke the story ... Ford was arrested Tuesday after Kendall's security team found him sitting on her front porch after he'd apparently scaled the unsecured mountainside leading up to her home. They called the cops and nabbed him before he could escape.

This is Ford's third incident of trespassing at Kendall's place. He was arrested last month for the same thing, and a criminal protective order was put in place to keep him the hell away from Kendall's gated community. He ignored that and came back twice more this month -- once ending up by her pool and another time ending up on her porch.

Now, Kendall's upped the ante by getting a civil restraining order to keep Ford away from Kendall's gated community.

Ford is being held on $56,000 bail.

