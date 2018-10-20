Alicia Keys to Swizz Beatz Check Out Your New Zoom Zoom Zoom ... For 40th Birthday!!!

Alicia Keys Surprises Husband Swizz Beatz with Aston Martin for 40th Birthday

EXCLUSIVE

Alicia Keys pulled off an awesome birthday surprise for her hubby, Swizz Beatz, 40th birthday.

The video is pretty fantastic ... Alicia hushes our photog so he doesn't blow the moment, and then Swizz appears with a blindfold firmly secured.

Swizz thought she was taking him to a special restaurant, but in fact they were at World of Wheels, where Swizz had been eyeing a super sweet 2019 Aston Martin Vantage. The cheapest you can get it is $150k.

Check out the surprise ... he's lovin' it.

He apparently had a bum arm and it was hurting bad enough his first drive was to the hospital to get it checked out.

Happy birthday!!!