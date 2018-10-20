'Young & Restless' Star Max Ehrich Spotted For First Time Since Going Into Hiding

"The Young and the Restless" star Max Ehrich is doing everything he can to protect himself after allegedly getting a gun pulled on him by an obsessed realtor ... 'cause he's exploring legal options and beefing up his security.
Max was spotted Friday afternoon leaving a Los Angeles law office with a massive body guard in tow ... the first time Ehrich has been seen in public since going into hiding.
We broke the story ... Max is scared to death because a prominent real estate agent allegedly became obsessed with the actor and pulled a gun on him in a fit of rage.
Police are now involved in the case ... and it looks like Max isn't taking any chances.