Chris Hemsworth Full PDA Mode with the Missus!!!

Chris Hemsworth's in Full PDA Mode with Wife Elsa Pataky in Australia

Chris Hemsworth's wife is on the prowl, and he's happy to let her pounce ... on him.

Chris and Elsa Pataky enjoyed some serious PDA during a beach day trip to Byron Bay, Australia. They had their children in tow, but took a moment to spice things up -- this is how you got here, kids!

It's not every day Chris gets upstaged, but Elsa stole the show in her sultry leopard one-piece.

Don't worry ... Chris still showed off those abs after getting in some surfing. Walking around shirtless -- it's kinda Chris' thing, not that ANYone ANYwhere is complaining.

BTW ... last time we saw Chris and Elsa getting handsy he was ALL UP in her business during another fun day in the sun.