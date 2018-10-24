'Ray Donovan' Star Pooch Hall Charged with Child Abuse & DUI

"Ray Donovan" star Marion "Pooch" Hall has just been criminally charged with felony child abuse and DUI ... this for driving totally wasted and letting his 2-year-old son take the wheel.
TMZ broke the story ... Hall was arrested earlier this month in Burbank after a witness saw him driving with his toddler in his lap, holding the steering wheel.
The boy was not strapped in -- in fact, the child car seat was sitting unattached in the back seat. The car veered off and smashed into a parked car. Remarkably ... no one was injured, although the child dissolved into tears.
Hall blew a .25 ... more than 3 times the legal limit.
Hall now faces a maximum of 6 years and 6 months in prison.
As for his son ... he's in the custody of Hall's wife, along with their other children.