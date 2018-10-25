Stacey Abrams Banking on Legend, Washington, Streep to Be First Female Black Governor

Stacey Abrams Legend, Streep, Washington Will Help Me Become First Female Black Governor

Stacey Abrams -- the Georgia gubernatorial candidate who is gunning to become the first female African American to win a state's highest office -- is getting enormous financial help from some of the richest and most famous celebrities in the country.

By now you've probably seen ... Democrat Abrams is in a dead heat with Republican nominee Brian Kemp, and it's become the most-watched governor's race in the country.

There are limits on the amount people can donate -- $6,600 -- but lots of celebs have dug deep to support Abrams. It's interesting, she's been critical of Donald Trump, but not as much as other candidates. She's focusing more on health care, gun control and criminal justice.

As for the celeb support, check out what we've found ...

- Denzel and Pauletta Washington - $6,600

- Jeffrey Katzenberg - $6,600

- Jada Pinkett Smith - $5,000

- Kandi Burruss - $5,000

- John Legend - $2,700

- Cynthia Nixon - $2,700

- Ben Affleck - $2,500

- Danny DeVito - $2,500

- Meryl Streep - $1,000

- Kevin Bacon - $150

HBO head honcho Richard Plepler, Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario and former WNBA prez Lisa Borders are also just some of the notable donors who have helped Abrams raise more than $16.2M.