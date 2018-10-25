Tyson Fury I Want Donald Trump To Be My Guest ... to Deontay Wilder Fight!!

Tyson Fury Wants Donald Trump to Be His Personal Guest At Deontay Wilder Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Tyson Fury wants Donald Trump to be his guest of honor for his fight with Deontay Wilder in December ... officially extending the invite to POTUS through TMZ Sports!

"President Trump, I invite you to come down to see the biggest heavyweight fight in the last three decades!!!"

Of course ... Trump probably ain't showin' up -- security would be a nightmare -- but Tyson loves the dude, saying he's just as controversial!!

We also talked to Fury -- who was at Wild Card West boxing gym in L.A. -- about Wilder's claim that he wanted to MURDER somebody in the ring ... and Tyson wasn't down for all that chatter.

"I think it's a very stupid comment. You want a body on your record? No, this is a sport, a gentleman's sport. May the best man win."

One last thing ... since Fury's dad says Mike Tyson was his favorite fighter -- we had to ask how Fury would fair in a tilt with prime Mike ... and yeah, he ain't exactly confident about winning that one.