Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley Cops Called ... After Heated Fight Over Daughter

Cops Called After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Get in Heated Fight Over Daughter

Exclusive Details

Cops are getting to know Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley by their first names, because they had to come out again Thursday night to break up an escalating fight over child custody.

Jen showed up at Ronnie's home to pick up 6-month-old Ariana Sky, only to be blocked at the front door by him and his aunt. The aunt went HAM, screaming that her only motive for creating all the drama was money. She also called Jen a whore.

This whole thing erupted after the former "Jersey Shore" star posted a video calling Jen out for leaving their baby and her 12-year-old son home alone so she could go out with her friends and get drunk. It appears after Ronnie posted that video, Jen went to his house to get the baby.

Ronnie posted and deleted a screenshot of Jen asking for $20k for publicly humiliating her.

As we reported, Jen allegedly attacked Ronnie Wednesday ... after which he posted a photo of a shiner around his eye. He didn't say specifically Jen was the culprit, but it's not hard to read between the lines.

Check out the video ... you hear Ronnie getting smacked as she accuses him of killing her dog.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Ronnie filed a battery report with cops Thursday night ... presumably over the attack the night before.