Mally Mall Forgive XXXTentacion ... Let Him Rest In Peace

Mally Mall Reacts to XXXTentacion's Taped Confession, Let Him Rest In Peace

EXCLUSIVE

XXXTentacion's brutal murder should carry more weight than his confession to hitting an ex-GF, and everyone needs to forgive and forget his numerous mistakes ... so says Mally Mall.

We got Mally Friday in L.A. and asked him about promoting XXXTentacion's music after prosecutors released audio this week of X apparently talking about stabbing multiple people and hitting his then-girlfriend.

It's a personal issue for Mally, who produced the newly released collab between XXXTentacion and Lil Pump, "Arms Around You." He says people should respect the fact the slain rapper can't defend himself from the grave. Not to mention respecting his mourning mother, Cleo.

As we reported ... XXXTentacion was secretly recorded years ago apparently confessing to stabbing 9 people and beating his ex so badly she was scared to death. The Miami-Dade County state attorney's office released the audio, which they were planning to use in his pending domestic violence trial.

Check out the clip ... Mally simply doesn't buy the argument XXXTentacion's musical legacy should suffer because of his sordid past. He also believes X -- who he refers to by his real name, Jahseh -- was turning his life around when he was murdered.