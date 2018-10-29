Red Sox World Series Celebration, Naked Cannonballs and Boozy Slow Dancing!

Boston Red Sox Epic Locker Room Celebration Naked Beer Cannonballs!!!

It was MADNESS in the Boston Red Sox locker room after the World Series on Sunday night -- with the team dousing manager Alex Cora in beer ... and Rick Porcello shedding all his clothes to jump buck nekkid in the beer tub!!

There was country music. There were cigars. Everyone popped bottles of champagne. It was awesome.

Unless you're a Dodgers fan.

But, even Los Angelinos had to appreciate the turnup -- Brock Holt showed off his country music singing skills. Mitch Moreland threw Alex Cora into a beer bucket (where he was doused in beer by the entire team).

Mookie Betts showed off his fancy championship champagne bottle.

The culmination was the crazy dance party to "California Love" by 2Pac and Dr. Dre.

The Red Sox beat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 at Dodgers Stadium. Next, it's back to Beantown where the Sox will get their victory parade.

Start stocking up the beer ...