TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Boston's Heath Hembree 'I F*ck With Trump!' Can't Wait to Visit White House

10/29/2018 7:15 AM PDT

Boston's Heath Hembree Can't Wait to Visit White House, 'I F*ck With Trump!'

EXCLUSIVE

Boston Red Sox pitcher Heath Hembree has already made up his mind -- he WILL be visiting the White House with the team ... telling TMZ Sports, "Hell yeah! I f*ck with Trump!"

Heath was leaving Nightingale nightclub after the Red Sox won Game 5 of the World Series -- and he was in a great mood. 

Though it's interesting, when people were asking him questions about baseball, he went silent -- only talking about President Trump

When asked what he liked about Trump, the 29-year-old South Carolina native told us, "Everything!"

Trump himself commented on the World Series this weekend -- taking to Twitter to rip Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for making a pitching change in Game 4 that ultimately led to a Dodgers loss. 

Trump has yet to tweet a congratulatory message to the Red Sox. 

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred previously said he expects the winning team to visit Trump -- despite the fact Sox manager Alex Cora publicly criticized the President just last month. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web