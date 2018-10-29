Boston's Heath Hembree Can't Wait to Visit White House, 'I F*ck With Trump!'

Boston's Heath Hembree 'I F*ck With Trump!' Can't Wait to Visit White House

EXCLUSIVE

Boston Red Sox pitcher Heath Hembree has already made up his mind -- he WILL be visiting the White House with the team ... telling TMZ Sports, "Hell yeah! I f*ck with Trump!"

Heath was leaving Nightingale nightclub after the Red Sox won Game 5 of the World Series -- and he was in a great mood.

Though it's interesting, when people were asking him questions about baseball, he went silent -- only talking about President Trump.

When asked what he liked about Trump, the 29-year-old South Carolina native told us, "Everything!"

Trump himself commented on the World Series this weekend -- taking to Twitter to rip Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for making a pitching change in Game 4 that ultimately led to a Dodgers loss.

Trump has yet to tweet a congratulatory message to the Red Sox.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred previously said he expects the winning team to visit Trump -- despite the fact Sox manager Alex Cora publicly criticized the President just last month.