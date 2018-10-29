Jermaine Dupri Not A Fan Of Super Bowl Boycotts, Use The Platform!

Jermaine Dupri Not With Super Bowl Boycotts ... Use The Platform!!!

Jermaine Dupri says artists like Jay-Z and Rihanna, who've boycotted the Super Bowl, have it all wrong ... because they missed out on an opportunity to promote their cause on the biggest stage.

Rihanna reportedly turned down the halftime show this year and Hov told the NFL to kick rocks last year, all because both artists have MAJOR issues with the league's treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

The Super Bowl is in ATL this year ... Dupri's stomping grounds ... and he tells TMZ Sports he thinks the platform of the Super Bowl is more valuable than a boycott.

"Boycotts and marches don't seem like they work to me, I'm sorry. I think they should send a message while they're onstage, take advantage of your platform."

Dupri says it's totally cool NOT to do the Super Bowl in protest as well, but makes it clear that further conversation does more good than ignoring it.

"The more people speak on it, the more they talk about it, then the more people feel like it's something they have to address. I feel like people ignore boycotts."