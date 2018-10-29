Sarah Palin on Synagogue Shooting, More Religion is the Solution

Sarah Palin Don't Blame Trump for Synagogue Shooting!!! Here's the Real Solution

EXCLUSIVE

Sarah Palin ﻿has an answer for stopping mass shootings in America ... and it has nothing to do with restricting gun sales or getting more weapons in the hands of law enforcement.

We got Sarah Monday at LAX and asked about the deadly attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue, and what can be done to prevent domestic terrorism ... and Sarah tells us it's all about religion -- or lack thereof.

Check out the clip ... Sarah preaches about driving out evil by worshiping God, telling us why religion will be way more effective than protesting or screaming into the Twittersphere.

As for where people should be placing blame ... Palin firmly states neither President Trump nor guns are responsible.