Boston Red Sox World Series Parade, It's a Party in Beantown!!

LIVE STREAM

Halloween's gonna be extra lit in Boston on Wednesday ... 'cause the Red Sox are having their World Series victory parade ... and we'll be streaming the whole thing!!

If the locker room celebration was any indication of what's to come ... expect absolute chaos -- cannonballs, champagne and beers flying everywhere, and probably some drunk speeches.

Of course, Rick Porcello stripped buck nekkid right after the BoSox won on Sunday night, but we're assuming he's gonna keep things PG this time around.

There's an extra bonus with the parade falling on All Hallows Eve ... we might even see some of the guys in full costume.

Alex Cora just took the stage at Fenway Park to address all the fans ... so expect the parade to kick off any minute.