Katy Perry New Guest Home ... For $7.5 Milllion!!!

Katy Perry Closing on Second Beverly Hills Mansion

EXCLUSIVE

Katy Perry's family and friends just scored HUGE, thanks to her scooping up a quaint little guest house. Kidding ... she bought 'em a freakin' mansion!

Take a look at Katy's SECOND home in Bev Hills -- it's 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms spread over 4,400 square feet. It's got French doors opening out to a kick-ass outdoor area for entertaining, and a pool area for 90210 lounging.

The crib is in a gated community which has also been home to Ellen Degeneres, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Jennifer Lawrence, Adele ... and also Katy. Yeah, she bought a $19 million, 5 bedroom spread last year in this hood.

Don't worry ... Katy's not downsizing. She's keeping the OG place, deciding to add the second as a place for family and friends to stay when they're in town.

Asking price on the new home is $7.5 million, and we're told she's paying close to that. All the contingencies have cleared, and we're told the deal will close next month.

Looks like happy holidays for Katy's fam!