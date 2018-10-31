Red Sox Players Rip Through $300k In Booze In Boston World Series Party

Red Sox Players Rip Through $300k In Booze ... In Another W.S. Party

What's better than one crazy $300,000 World Series party?? TWO OF 'EM!!!!

The Boston Red Sox know first hand ... 'cause after going through $300k worth of booze on Sunday night after winning the 'ship in L.A. -- they did it again in Boston!

TMZ Sports has the vid ... J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts and others turned ALL THE WAY UP at Icon Nightclub -- tearing through champagne bottles like it was the Dodgers' pitching staff.

We're told the Sox had massive 15-liter bottles of Luc Belaire Luxe (which they happily shared with the crowd) ... and OVER 40 CASES OF THE BUBBLY!!!

Of course ... they ruined a famous DJ's laptop with champagne over the weekend -- but it appears computers were safe Tuesday ... maybe.

#DamageDone.