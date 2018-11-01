NBA's Sebastian Telfair Owes $43k In Credit Card Debt ... Lawsuit Claims

NBA's Sebastian Telfair Owes $43k In Credit Card Debt, Lawsuit Claims

EXCLUSIVE

More trouble for ex-NBA player Sebastian Telfair -- this time, it's money problems ... 'cause the 2004 1st-round NBA Draft pick is now in the hole for more than $40k to American Express.

It's all in a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports ... which shows the 33-year-old former high school phenom never paid his $43,051.69 bill to the credit card company -- and now they're trying to collect.

Shocking considering Telfair -- a once promising player -- reportedly made more than $19 million during his 10-year career in the NBA.

It's just the latest in a string of problems for Telfair who was arrested in June 2017 after cops say he was illegally in possession of a bunch of guns, bullets and weed.

Telfair's case went in front of a judge this week -- and his attorney argued to have the charges dropped. But, the judge denied Telfair's request and the case will move forward.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Then in January 2018, Telfair allegedly went on a violent rampage -- smashing up a car --which resulted in his wife obtaining a 3-year restraining order against him.