O.J. Simpson Killer Gynecologist

11/1/2018 12:25 PM PDT

O.J. Simpson's Halloween Costume, Killer Gynecologist

EXCLUSIVE

Here's the scariest thing we've seen this Halloween -- O.J. Simpson

Oh, also he's dressed up as a gynecologist. 

The ex-con spent his Halloween evening at the Blue Martini Lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada -- one of his haunts -- dressed up as an OB/GYN ... with the name Dr. Seymour Bush written across his chest.

GET IT? SEYMOUR BUSH!!! Juice got jokes, y'all. 

As usual, no lack of fans lining up to take photos with O.J., despite ... you know

As far as we know, no one was stabbed to death at the bar that night -- however, has anyone actually seen the real Dr. Bush? 

Seriously ...  

