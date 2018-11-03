'Little Women: Dallas' Star Meet My Baby Boy!!!

'Little Women: Dallas' Star Emily Fernandez Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Emily Fernandez -- aka Right Cheek, half of the rap duo from "Little Women: Dallas" -- is a proud new mama to a baby boy and TMZ's got the first pics!!!

Emily gave birth to Zayne Odell Johnson last month in Dallas. He was a healthy 6 pound, 1 ounce newborn, despite being born at just over 35 weeks. And, because you're wondering ... Zayne is a little person. He's now home with mom surrounded by friends and family.

As we first reported ... Fernandez used IVF to conceive and choose the gender. There was no way to know before birth if the baby would be a little person, and now we know.

This is Emily's second kid ... she has a daughter, Eva. Congrats!!!