GGG Conor Or Khabib?? I'll Fight Them Both!

Gennady Golovkin Says He'll Fight Conor McGregor And Khabib!

EXCLUSIVE

Move over, Floyd ... GGG says HE wants in on fighting UFC stars -- telling TMZ Sports he'll fight BOTH Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov!!!!

The MMA-boxing crossover fights are all the rage these days, after Conor-Mayweather RAKED IN cash ... and now everybody wants in on the action.

Nate Diaz called out Canelo after Alvarez signed his blockbuster $365 MILLION dollars ... and Tyron Woodley told us he's down to step in the boxing ring too.

So, will a Gennady Golovkin vs. MMA star fight actually happen? Maybe, maybe not.

We will say this ... Dana White says he met with Floyd Mayweather's camp about a possible MMA fight with Khabib -- which is how things got cooking with Conor McGregor.

The issue ... Floyd told us he would only take a boxing match. Dana is adamant it can only happen in the Octagon.

So, if talks progress ... which side bends first?