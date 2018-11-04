Gennady Golovkin Says He'll Fight Conor McGregor And Khabib!

Move over, Floyd ... GGG says HE wants in on fighting UFC stars -- telling TMZ Sports he'll fight BOTH Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov!!!!
The MMA-boxing crossover fights are all the rage these days, after Conor-Mayweather RAKED IN cash ... and now everybody wants in on the action.
Nate Diaz called out Canelo after Alvarez signed his blockbuster $365 MILLION dollars ... and Tyron Woodley told us he's down to step in the boxing ring too.
So, will a Gennady Golovkin vs. MMA star fight actually happen? Maybe, maybe not.
We will say this ... Dana White says he met with Floyd Mayweather's camp about a possible MMA fight with Khabib -- which is how things got cooking with Conor McGregor.
The issue ... Floyd told us he would only take a boxing match. Dana is adamant it can only happen in the Octagon.
So, if talks progress ... which side bends first?