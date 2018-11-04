TMZ

GGG Conor Or Khabib?? I'll Fight Them Both!

11/4/2018 12:50 AM PDT

Gennady Golovkin Says He'll Fight Conor McGregor And Khabib!

EXCLUSIVE

Move over, Floyd ... GGG says HE wants in on fighting UFC stars -- telling TMZ Sports he'll fight BOTH Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov!!!!

The MMA-boxing crossover fights are all the rage these days, after Conor-Mayweather RAKED IN cash ... and now everybody wants in on the action.

Nate Diaz called out Canelo after Alvarez signed his blockbuster $365 MILLION dollars ... and Tyron Woodley told us he's down to step in the boxing ring too. 

So, will a Gennady Golovkin vs. MMA star fight actually happen? Maybe, maybe not. 

We will say this ... Dana White says he met with Floyd Mayweather's camp about a possible MMA fight with Khabib -- which is how things got cooking with Conor McGregor. 

The issue ... Floyd told us he would only take a boxing match. Dana is adamant it can only happen in the Octagon. 

So, if talks progress ... which side bends first?

