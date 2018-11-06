Floyd Mayweather I'm Fighting in Japan But First, Clippers!!

Floyd Mayweather Hits Up Clippers Game After Announcing Fight in Japan

Floyd Mayweather's first order of business after announcing his big fight in Japan?? Well, he ain't sprinting to the gym just yet ... he had to check in on his L.A. Clippers first.

As we previously reported ... Floyd is going up against undefeated 20-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 on Dec. 31 in what might be an MMA match (the 2 sides are still deciding on the rules).

After the surprise press conference in Japan on Sunday night, the 41-year-old returned to the States on Monday in time to catch the tip off in his usual courtside seats at Staples Center.

Floyd is famous for staying in fight shape -- even when he's not fighting -- so, it's not like 1 day off will really matter.

Then again, Mayweather claims Tenshin is super fast and motivated -- so taking the fight lightly could be a mistake.

That said, critics like 50 Cent say this Tenshin guy is like fighting an Uber driver -- so, Floyd could stuff his face with hot dogs and popcorn and still light him up.

Either way, Floyd enjoyed the game ... and the Clips beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-109.