LaMelo Ball Returning to High School Hoops at Ultra Elite Private Academy

Breaking News

LaMelo Ball's professional hoops career is taking a pause ... because the youngest Ball brother is returning to high school basketball, having been accepted at a super exclusive prep school.

Ball just announced he will enroll at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, a school that boasts state-of-the-art facilities also used in training the U.S. Olympic team.

We know what you're thinking -- according to Jake Weingarten, Melo was never paid during his time as a pro, so he never lost his eligibility ... apparently, that makes it okay for Ball to suit up starting November 13.

Theoretically, his college eligibility might still be in play as well.

Melo will be teaming up with fellow H.S. hoops sensation, 7'7" Robert Bobroczky ... whose highlights have gone viral for obvious reasons.

It was a controversial move for LaVar Ball to ship his kids over to Lithuania to play professional ball earlier this year ... and with Melo going back to high school, that experiment is officially over.

Melo later played in LaVar's Junior Basketball Association league this past summer ... and totally dominated the competition.

"I thank my dad for the JBA Experience and playing overseas," LaMelo says of the move. "I’ve been accepted to attend Spire Prep Academy in Geneva, Ohio where i look forward to earning my highschool diploma and winning with my new team!"

LaMelo's dad appears to be cool with the move as well ... saying, "My youngest son Melo has decided to complete his Senior year of highshool at Spire Prep Academy in Geneva Ohio," Ball says.

"He will earn his highschool diploma, and help lead his new team to W’s!"

"The Greatest Show in Highschool Hoops is Back!"