Marcin Gortat Says NBA Teams Aren't Taking LaMelo Ball Seriously

LaMelo Ball's jump back to high school won't make any difference on his NBA future ... 'cause teams still won't take him seriously -- so says Marcin Gortat.

The youngest Ball brother announced Tuesday he's headed to Sire Prep Academy after stints overseas and in the JBA ... clearly with hopes that it will help his NBA draft stock.

But, when we got Gortat out at Via Alloro ... we asked the Clippers center if he thinks it'll work out for Melo ... and Marcin said, "I don't think so."

Interesting ... considering Melo's new coach and ex-NBAer Jermaine Jackson﻿ told TMZ Sports he thinks after this high school run, Ball can be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.

But, Gortat clearly ain't buyin' into all that ... tellin' us he ain't even giving much thought to the Balls' latest plan.

"I don't know, man. That truly ain't my problem."

