Floyd Mayweather Catches Lakers Game After Backing Out of Japan Fight

Hours after bailing on his New Year's Eve fight in Japan, Floyd Mayweather didn't go into hiding ... he went to the Lakers game!

Earlier in the day, Mayweather put out a bizarre statement saying he was duped into participating in a press conference for RIZIN 14 where he was billed as the main event in a fight against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Floyd was clowned by stars like 50 Cent and others who were baffled by Mayweather's claim that he didn't agree to participate in the fight he was promoting.

But, was he embarrassed? Apparently not, because there he was in the front row at Staples Center on Wednesday night ... along with a ton of HUGE stars like Miles Teller, Denzel Washington, Larsa Pippen, Todd Gurley, LaVar Ball and his high school basketball-playing son, LaMelo.

But, one fan deserves her own paragraph ... and that's Emily Ratajkowski, who proudly cheered on her "boo" LeBron James while looking absolutely incredible in the process.

Obviously, LBJ loves his wife ... but having a cheerleader like EmRata proves it's great to be the king.

As for Floyd ... still no idea what his New Year's Eve plans are now.