Boxing Champ Jermain Taylor Arrested & Jailed ... Stemming From DV Case

Jermain Taylor Arrested and Jailed, Stemming From Domestic Violence Case

Exclusive Details

Former boxing Jermain Taylor was arrested and hauled to jail Wednesday morning ... and it all stems from an incident where he allegedly KO'd and threatened to kill his GF.

Back in August, Taylor was arrested in Arkansas for allegedly knocking a woman unconscious ... and holding a knife to her throat.

At the time, he was booked into the county jail ... but released on $15k bond.

Now prosecutors are moving forward with the case ... indicting the former middleweight champ on felony aggravated assault, felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic battery.

The indictment triggered an arrest warrant ... so cops went and picked up Taylor.

JT's currently in the Pulaski County jail.

FYI -- this ain't the first time Taylor's been in trouble with the law ... he's previously been arrested for allegedly shooting his own cousin, allegedly making terroristic threats and firing a handgun at an MLK Jr. parade, and allegedly brutally beating a fellow patient at a rehab facility.

Taylor is set to appear before a judge Thursday morning.