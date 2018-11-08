Le'Veon Bell Expected To End Holdout Next Week ... Says Steelers Owner

Breaking News

The Steelers are expecting Le'Veon Bell to be back with the team next week ... so says owner Art Rooney II.

The Pittsburgh honcho said on SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday that it's his understanding the superstar tailback will re-join his teammates in just a couple days.

"I have to start by saying, I don't know what his plans are, but I would say that at this point, we expect him to come back next week."

.@steelers Owner Art Rooney II on Le'Veon Bell and his contract situation...



"We're in uncharted territory here"



*LISTEN HERE* pic.twitter.com/DJQK42ZgGU — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) November 8, 2018

Of course ... Le'Veon has sat out all Steelers practices and games the last few months as he continues to look for a new mega-deal from the team.

Le'Veon's been down in Miami in the meantime -- ridin' jetskis and hittin' nightclubs -- but he tweeted farewell to the city earlier this week and was then spotted at local Pittsburgh gym Tuesday.

The Steelers have hardly missed Bell ... rollin' to a 5-2-1 record, thanks mostly to the play of Le'Veon's backup James Conner.

Pittsburgh plays the Carolina Panthers Thursday night ... perhaps for the last time this season without the Le'Veon?