Mike Perry To Donald Cerrone I'm Gonna Knock You The F**k Out ... And Eat You Alive

UFC's Mike Perry Vows to Knock Donald Cerrone the F**k Out, Eat Him Alive

EXCLUSIVE

"I'ma f**kin' eat this man alive."

That's what "Platinum" Mike Perry promises to do to Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone when they square off at UFC Fight Night 139 Saturday night.

Perry didn't stop there ... telling TMZ Sports, "I'm gonna knock this man the f**k out, period. That's all there is to it."

"I gotta take over. I'm gonna go forward, push him in the wall. Grind my elbows in his face. Slice his face open, and knock him out cold."

Cerrone ain't the only one feelin' Platinum Mike's wrath ... Perry also had harsh words for the UFC's newest fighter, Ben Askren ﻿-- an NCAA champ and Olympic wrestler.

"Who's afraid to get laid on top of? That's like a sexual fantasy to some people. They hire like 400-pound women to drop that ass on them. Ben Askren's like a 400-pound woman. F**kin' bitch. Biggest bitch I ever saw."