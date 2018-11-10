Tekashi69's Music Video Mansion Decor Matched My Hair ... Before Gunshots Ruined It!!

Inside Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye and Nicki Minaj's Music Video Mansion

EXCLUSIVE

Long before gunshots rang out on Tekashi69's music video set, his crew turned the Bev Hills mansion into a reflection of his technicolor hair ... and TMZ got the first pics inside.

Let's keep it real, the $80 million estate looks like someone puked up a rainbow all over it, but on a positive tip ... it perfectly matches 6ix9ine's hair! This set of French doors that got the ROYGBIV treatment, and we're told an indoor spa area was similarly decked out with multi-colored decals.

It's loud AF, for sure, but we're guessing it would've looked cool for the finished music vid ... which, of course, co-stars Kanye West and Nicki Minaj. We may never know, since production's up in the air after Thursday night's shooting.

Speaking of which, these pics reveal more bullet damage -- you can see some of the ammo left holes in an exterior wall of the mansion. It also shows the shots were aimed at the 2nd floor of the estate.

As for what the palatial home looked like before Tekashi and co. applied their colorful touches?

Check it out -- someone's got a TON of work to do before it looks like this again!