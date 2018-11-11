R&B Singer Keke Wyatt She's No Victim, She's A Liar ... Ex-Husband Claims

Keke Wyatt's Ex Husband, Michael Ford, Claims R&B Singer is Full of Lies, Defaming Him

R&B singer Keke Wyatt is spinning a web of lies, playing the victim role when she's anything but ... according to her ex-husband, and he's gearing up to sue her for defamation.

Michael Ford is firing back at his ex-wife, calling her a fibber for telling the world he walked out on their marriage while she was 8 months pregnant and their other child was fighting cancer ... and he thinks her story is so outrageous, it's actually funny.

Check out the clip ... Michael tells us he didn't give up on their relationship, and claims Keke is the one creating a family divide because she's ignoring court orders by preventing him from seeing their children.

We broke the story ... Keke says she's now happily married to Zachariah Darring and her kid is cancer-free, while also bashing Michael as "toxic" and mocking his new woman.

But, it seems this story isn't heading for the happy ending Keke is painting, because Michael tells us he's lawyering up to go after Wyatt for defamation.

