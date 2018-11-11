TMZ

Ex-NFL Star Mario Williams Unloading Miami Mansion ... Waterfront Property, Baby!

11/11/2018 12:40 AM PST

Ex-NFL Star Mario Williams Unloading Baller Miami Mansion

EXCLUSIVE

Wanna live like the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft?? Got about $1.7 mil laying around? 

Great, then you can pick up the baller pad Mario Williams owned during his stint with the Miami Dolphins! 

Williams -- who made more than $120 MILLION during his NFL career -- has moved on from MIA and put his 6,969 square foot waterfront pad on the market. 

The place is pretty sweet ... 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a pool with a sick view of the water, according to No Limit Real Estate's Jordan Fischer

AND, it's around 20 miles away from Hard Rock Stadium.

Williams had a pretty solid NFL career -- he was a 4-time Pro Bowler, 1st team All pro in 2014, and finished his career with 399 tackles and 97.5 sacks!!!

Plus, he scored a TD once!!! Big guy, TD's rule!!!

