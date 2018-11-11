Pete Davidson Apologizes To Dan Crenshaw on 'SNL'

Dan Crewnshaw Gets Apology from Pete Davidson on 'SNL'

Pete Davidson addressed his controversy head-on last night by apologizing to Dan Crenshaw in person and on 'SNL.'

The war veteran and Republican politician appeared Weekend Update with Pete Davidson where Pete sincerely apologized to Dan, and Dan accepted, but not before giving Pete a taste of his own medicine. The icing on the cake is when Dan's phone rings, you have to hear the ringtone.

When the jokes settled, Dan used the moment to urge Americans to come together and forgive. A touching moment during these super-divisive times.

The whole sketch is a very wholesome exchange, and it just goes to show that people can work out their grievances without reaching for the pitchfork.