Waka Flocka Wants to Give Up Rapping for Family Life with Tammy Rivera

Waka Flocka I Want to Retire from Rapping ... And Have a Kid with Tammy

Waka Flocka Flame says he's ready to hang up the mic for that stroller life with his wifey, Tammy Rivera -- and it sounds like a baby could be coming sooner than later.

The Atlanta MC sat down with our very own Raquel Harper ﻿for Tuesday night's BET episode of "Raq Rants," and she asked him when he wants to stop rapping. Waka says he's going to retire ... and he's got a pretty good reason.

According to WFF ... he's achieved everything he's ever wanted from the rap game -- money, fame, a better life for himself and, of course, a lovely wife in Tammy ... both of whom used to star in "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta." What more could a man want at this point?!?!

Well, there is one thing left on Waka's bucket list ... a little baby. Check out the clip to see when he and Tammy plan on popping out a kid of their own. It's right around the corner.

For the full interview ... watch "Raq Rants" on BET, which airs this Tuesday at 11 PM on BET. On the West Coast, if you have Dish or Direct TV, it's on at 8 PM.