College Basketball Player Elbows Opponent in Face During Disgusting Play

This could be the dirtiest play in sports history ... a scumbag college basketball player straight-up elbowing an opponent in the FACE after shooting a 3-pointer ... and the video will piss you off.

This all went down on Monday night ... when Division III teams Fitchburg State and Nichols were playing in Massachusetts.

The guy who throws the 'bow is Fitchburg junior guard Kewan Platt ... ironically enough, he's a criminal justice major.

The man on the receiving end of the punch is Nichols guard Nate Tenaglia.

People are RAGING about the video on social media ... and Michael Rapaport is calling for Platt to be arrested.

Platt was called for a flagrant foul ... and Fitchburg ended up losing the game.

We've reached out to Fitchburg State, Nichols and the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Commission for comment ... so far, no word back.